9 Tips on Writing an Effective Scholarship or College Essay in 2020

Have you ever wondered how smart people write their scholarship or college essays? Do you feel like you’re lacking something every time you come across one?

Well, we’re here to tell you that writing an effective scholarship or college essay is a piece of cake; sort of. If you’ve stumbled upon this article, then chances are you’re in desperate need of some prepping to ace that scholarship application.

If so, then you’re at the right place as we’ll be taking a look at the 9 tips of writing an effective, almost perfect scholarship or college essay.

Without further ado, let’s go.

Customization

It’s safe to say that sending each college the same application over and over again will get you rejected no matter what. You’re the first one to do nor, nor will be the last.

But one thing you can do is stop being like everyone else. Those that really want to get into college will make sure each essay is written perfectly to reflect on the questions asked by the scholarship committee.

You can imagine their reaction when they find out that you haven’t even addressed anything that they’ve asked you to. This will result in an instant rejection.

Be You

Another thing that scholarship committees hate is reading the essay and learning nothing from it. They want to know who you are, what you are, what type of person you are, and they want you to be authentic; be you!

Impressing them by using flowery language won’t do the trick. Sure, it might have worked throughout high school, but this is something else entirely.

Regardless of how bad you might be at it, you mustn’t ask anyone else to write it for you!

Talk About the Future

If it’s one thing that scholarship committees love is thinking about how the people they give the scholarship will do in the future. That’s why you have to be persuasive and talk about your plans for the future.

Are you thinking about becoming an entrepreneur with the goal of having a fortune 500 company? Or do you plan on being a humanitarian?

There are many ways to impress the committee, but you should always try and stand out in your own way. You have to be in their position and ask yourself: “Why me?”

Carefully thinking about what you’re planning to become in the future is a sound strategy when your essay writing skills are slightly poor.

Don’t Make Spelling and Grammar Mistakes!

Regardless of how poor you might be at writing essays, your grammar and spelling skills have to be on point! Once you’ve written the whole thing, double and triple-check it in software to make sure that you’re not making any costly mistakes!

Make It More Detailed

The scholarship committees love to hear specific things about yourself. And since you’ll be writing it, you should make it as detailed as possible.

As mentioned earlier, these people will want to know who they’re giving the scholarship to. They will have no idea who you are if you don’t give our small bits of details in your writing.

You should write about yourself, your goals and aspirations, what you plan in the future, and make it as detailed as possible.

As they say, success is in the details so make it count.

Always Include What You’ve Accomplished

It’s safe to say that adding what you’ve accomplished in the essay will give you a better chance to stand out. Even if it’s something minor, make sure to include it.

These people will look for accomplishments in both the classroom and outside it. This means that you can add any accomplishments that aren’t school-related.

However, you should highlight those that are of greater importance. Since the committee won’t read your essay like it’s a resume, you have to think creatively how you’ll pull this off.

Regardless, you should always include what you’ve accomplished.

Before Starting, Take a Deep Breath

Now onto a tip that doesn’t have anything to do with how to actually write the thing, but one that will help you before you even start.

Organizing your thoughts is generally advised before writing something so important such as a scholarship essay.

Your writing flow has to be natural before typing any key on the keyboard. A solid writing flow will help you write easily and even inspire you.

It will help you identify key points and help you remove the parts that aren’t good or that shouldn’t be in it.

Know What Sells

It’s a very common thing for scholarship committees to post the winner of the previous year on the college’s official social media accounts.

If this is indeed something that you’ve noticed, then you already know what sells! Simply take a look at the previous year’s winner and you already have the winning formula.

With that said you shouldn’t copy it word for word but take inspiration from it and compare it with yours so you know what parts you’re doing right.

Make Sure to Leave an Impression

And lastly, the last tip will give you is one that we shouldn’t even have to mention but we will as it is very important.

Leaving a lasting impression will not only make you a favorite for the scholarship but will also separate you from the rest.

You need to write a conclusion in a positive tone to leave a lasting impression. A lackluster ending will leave the committee uninspired and will ultimately shorten your chances of winning. A passionate conclusion that is both positive will do the opposite!