11 Things I Always Have With Me While Traveling

Traveling is probably the favorite thing of every human on the planet. It’s fun, you see new things, you learn new things. Like everyone else, I love traveling as well, but there are so many things I used to forget and had to buy new ones over and over again.

So, there is a hack I learned – write down the things you need in your notepad (or, take a picture, use a phone application or anything else you use). And I don’t mean the passport, money, clothes, insurance, I’m talking about the little things you need and realize that you forgot them when you get to the hotel room.

Here’s my list of things I always have with me when traveling. Feel free to write them down and use this list.

Earphones or a headset

You can listen to music, your favorite podcast or an audiobook and no one will notice. If you’re bringing your laptop with you, it’s better to take your headset, especially if you are traveling for business or like to play games in your free time. Both of these things are small, compact and you can put them in your bag or luggage and ignore the world around you.

One special tip: don’t blast the music if you are waiting for a train or a plane. You will miss the call and possibly miss the ride.

Sunglasses and/or earmuffs

Chances are, you will need both of these if you are traveling in the winter or fall, or need at least the sunglasses if you are traveling in the spring or summer. I have my sunglasses in my bag always, even on rainy days. If you are using an expensive pair of sunglasses, always use an extra protective bag.

Cables and adapters

If you are like me, you are probably the type of person who always finds a way to mess the cables up. I’ve torn apart too many phone charging cables and the ones that survived, got lost. Or ran away. Because of that I always put at least 2 extra cables in my bag. I use them to charge my devices in hotel rooms or for the external chargers.

Water filters

These are truly a lifesaver. In most of the places, you’ll travel the water won’t be safe to drink. Or it will be, but for the local people and you may feel sick if you drink tap water. The water filters are especially important if you hike, camp or love an adventure. According to GiftWits, the water filters can save you a lot of space and a lot of trouble when traveling to a new destination.

Earplugs

The earplugs are a lifesaver. They come in handy when you are traveling with a lot of people around you. They are also great in hotels because not everyone has common sense. I usually buy in bulk when it comes to earplugs and has at least 3 bags with me. Most of the earplugs can be reused, but some are for a single-use only. If you are using earplugs that are reusable, make sure you have a clean bag to keep them in.

External charger

You need this, you want this! No matter if you are traveling by bus, train or plane, the external charger is a must. Most of them are lightweight and will keep your phone on for at least 2 days. You won’t have to worry if your flight was delayed or if you cannot access the maps because your battery is almost dead.

Luggage lock

The greatest thing you will definitely use. If you feel uneasy leaving your suitcase unlocked in the hotel room when you are sightseeing, the luggage lock will help you enjoy your time to the fullest. I always leave my passport and some of the money in the luggage and locks help me feel safer. There are some really great locks that are basically unbreakable and they usually cost less than $10.

Passport holder

A passport holder along with a bag with credit card slots is something you want! They are really cheap to buy and you will use them all the time. Con – if you lose it, you lose the most important things while traveling. Pro – you only have to worry about this holder and not think if you put the passport in your bag and your credit cards in your jacket pocket or the suitcase.

Toothpaste tablets

This is the invention of the century! My personal favorite, the toothpaste tablets! Sometimes when you travel you have to sleep in odd places, get stuck at the airport or there are no clean bathrooms around. With these tablets your teeth will be clean, your mouth will smell fresh and you won’t have to worry about your personal hygiene.

Mini first-aid kit

You can buy a mini first-aid kit or make one with the things you need. If you are making one, get a small bag, put bandages, some C-vitamin, paracetamol, hand sanitizer, eye drops, and pain killers if you have a chronic condition. Don’t forget the active carbon as well.

Sleeping bag liner

Or sheets and pillowcases. The pillowcase is a must. It’s small, compact, won’t take any space, even if you are traveling only with hand luggage. You can never know if the sheets, sleeping bags or the hotel room were properly cleaned. This is especially important for people with sensitive skin. This way you know that you won’t wake up with red skin or acne.

These are the things I always carry with me, no matter where I go or for how long. Other things you may need are wet and dry wipes, mints, shampoo, at least one small towel, sun cream, books or some personal items like contact lenses, contact lens solutions and other things you use in your day-to-day life.

Don’t overpack! You won’t need 5 pairs of jeans for a 3-day trip. And you definitely won’t need as many shirts as you want to bring. Travel light and be smart. Take the things that are necessary and leave the things you don’t use even at home.

However, even if you forget something, as long as you have your documents and money with you, everything can be replaced. Don’t forget to have a great time and enjoy your stay. Do you have your own little list you use when traveling? What’s on it?