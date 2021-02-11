All You Need to Know About the European Travel Information and Authorization System – 2021 Guide

As of January 1st, 2021, The European Travel Information System will go into effect and it offers an easy solution for traveling throughout European countries in the Schengen Zone. These countries have gotten rid of their internal border controls so that people could travel through them freely. With an approved European travel waiver, you will have a chance to easily visit the Schengen Area, so here are a few things to know.

What Is It?

The European Travel Information and Authorization System was introduced as a security measure for better control and management of people entering the Schengen Zone. It is a specific authorization you will need to enter a country and it is meant to pre-approve travelers before they arrive. To ensure applicants do not pose any security concerns, travelers will be screened and background checks will be done on each individual.

What Countries Do You Need it For?

The Schengen Zone includes 26 countries, most of which are in the European Union. Others, such as Switzerland, Norway, Lichtenstein, and Iceland are associate members.

For What Traveling Purpose Do You Need It For?

The travel waiver is required no matter the purpose of your travel. Whether for vacation, medical reasons, business, or transit, you will be required to have the document with you, alongside a valid passport. The European Travel Information and Authorization System or ETIAS for short is an essential travel credential without which you will not be allowed to enter a country.

How Long Does It Last?

As soon as your application is approved it will be valid for 3 years during which you can make an unlimited number of visits to the Schengen Zone. However, each visit can last up to 90 days within a 180-day period.

What Is Required When Applying?

A valid passport is the only necessary official document you will need for the application, although you must own an e-passport that is machine-readable, includes a digital photograph, and it might be required for it to have an electronic chip in certain cases.

What Are the Benefits?

Saves Time – It will require approximately 10 minutes to complete the application and after you have filled in all the necessary information, your eligibility will be determined in a matter of minutes. It is also done completely online, so you will not have to waste time and travel to an embassy or consulate.

Saves Money – It is expected to cost around €7 ($8) per application. You can pay directly on the website and at the same time save money for any travel fees you would have to pay if you needed to go to an embassy. Also, applicants under the age of 18 will receive the document free of charge.

Easy to Apply For – When applying for a Visa, you need multiple documents and have an in-person interview. With ETIAS, you only need a valid passport, a completed application, and 10 minutes of your time.

Quick Approval – The application approval generally takes just a few minutes, but in rare cases, it can take a maximum of four days. It covers all travel purposes and it is great if you have to travel somewhere on short notice.

Conclusion

You can plan your trip with ease without having to be worried about any delays due to being required to have this travel waiver. With this easier and faster option, traveling to all the 26 countries in the Schengen Area can be as simple as search, apply, book, and fly.