Best Trading Platforms for Europeans in 2020   

Crypto trading is very alluring for numerous people around the world and with a very good reason. There is a huge potential for earning if you manage to get all the facts straight and make an effort to learn everything concerning the crypto market. However, there is always an issue for beginners – where to begin, especially because nowadays there are numerous platforms for trading. It is not easy to pick one easily. Well, keep reading, we will help you with our guide.

What do you need to pay attention to?

It is necessary to do everything to make this decision objectively. Put everything on paper, pros, and cons and think about the things that matter to you. The most important thing is to check the reputation of the platform you are interested in.

Considering that crypto trading is relatively new and young, it is necessary to get an idea about the people behind the platform and their track record with the previous clients. Make sure you do your research, so you can find out more about the experiences of the people who used it for trading. The internet is full of reviews, so you need to take advantage of that and learn from other people’s mistakes.

In addition, it is necessary to check if the crypto trading platform has an insurance fund. It is a form of protection for the traders, so having it will give you peace of mind. Also, you should know that reputable and trusted platforms will have a few security features in place. If you see that there is two-factor authentication that is a good sign. Lately, it became the norm because of the numerous frauds online that can occur.

Knowing that you are protected in a few ways will certainly help you to be more at ease with your investments. Also, you should check the fees. The smaller the fees, the greater the earning for you, so it is something that you need to pay attention to. If you wish to find out more, check out mathildelacombe.com.

In order to help you have a clearer idea about the platforms you can choose from, we have made a list of the platforms that are the most successful this year. Here are the best trading platforms that the traders choose for themselves:

1. BitBay – This platform was founded six years ago. Its headquarters is located in Poland. It was established at first just with the intention of creating a secure platform for the people from this country, but its popularity keeps rising. It can be used for exchanging coins, but also for paying bills via SMS with Bitcoins which is truly admirable. There are almost half a million users that make numerous transactions every day. Annually, there are more than 450 000 Bitcoins exchanged.

The users can withdraw and deposit funds by using a few methods. The cryptocurrencies available are Bitcoin and Bitcoin cash, Moneroo, Litecoin, Ethereum, and the gamers will be happy to hear that there are game tokens available. You should know that ATM withdrawals are supported, the security is outstanding, and the platform is pretty simple to use. The customer support is great, which means a lot as well.

2. CoinDeal – Even though it is a relatively new platform established two years ago, its popularity is on the rise and it gained numerous fans and users in a relatively short period. It supports seven fiat currencies and more than forty cryptocurrencies. Transparency is the main advantage of this platform, and this is one of the main reasons why people trust it. They are oriented towards popularizing blockchain, so there are various events where people interested in crypto trading can meet.

The fees go from 0,3-0,4% which may be slightly higher when compared to other platforms, but considering what they offer, it is pretty acceptable. It is truly practical to use it since there is a possibility to make a fiat deposit by using your credit card or bank transfer. This means that you can make your goal a reality in a very short period. There are also a few language translations available, so the users can be sure that they will understand everything no matter where they are from. For now, it is available in thirteen countries around the world, but that number keeps rising.

3. Bitstamp – The platform has been established nine years ago, making it one of the oldest platforms for crypto trading. It is a pretty reputable company in Europe since it started operating soon after the Bitcoin first appeared. It was established in Slovenia, but later on opened the offices in U.K. and U.S. it is usually the first choice of the people who are not beginners in crypto trading, but who are not experts either. It is known for being a great way of exchanging digital currencies easily.

Until new trading platforms started appearing, Bitstamp handled more than $650 million in trading volume daily! You can only imagine then how many transactions were done yearly. These last couple of years their position slowly dropped because of the competition, but they are still the most experienced and reputable trading platforms available. This platform is very safe now since they suffered two hacker attacks, but you can be sure that they learned from their mistakes.

These are the best crypto trading platforms for Europeans at the moment, but you should keep in mind that you should do your own research and make a decision based on your preferences. It is necessary to get familiar with each one. Don’t forget to read terms and conditions, so you can be sure that you are very well aware of every detail before you engage in trading. It is necessary to know everything about the fees that you will need to pay, so there are no unpleasant surprises later on. Do your best not to rush your decision, so you can be fully satisfied once you make it!