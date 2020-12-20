Bonus Rounds in Slots – What You Need to Know in 2021

Most of the slot machines nowadays come with bonus rounds that offer a variety of features. There are different formats and styles and with some of the games there is no interaction with the player while others involve player interaction. There are even some types of bonus rounds that involves skill, similar to arcade games. In most cases, however, the bonus rounds do not last long and are designed that way to get you back into the regular game so that you can continue betting money.

When you play a bonus round you don’t have to place any bets and there is no money coming out of your account. On the flipside, you get to keep all the money you earn during the round. Bonus games are fast and fun and the reason why so many people come back to play the slots time and time again. For many individuals the bonus games are the main attraction!

Online slot casinos have certainly evolved since the time when only land-based casinos were in existence. According to that site they have transformed into a means of online entertainment that provide bonus features, a lot of excitement and the potential to win serious money. Make sure that you don’t miss out on the bonus rounds since they are free and they are your opportunity to win the top money prizes being offered.

Slot Machines without Bonus Rounds

While slot machines that don’t have bonus rounds are still around, they are becoming much harder to find. The software developers of casino software want to target as many people as possible according to their preferences. You can find 3-reel slot machines but they usually don’t have any special features built into them. Most of the dynamic bonus features can be found on 5-reel machines, which are commonly found in any casino.

The Purpose of Bonus Rounds

Bonus rounds offer the player a break from the betting and spinning and offers a game within a game. Players look forward to getting the bonus feature and getting it often seems like an achievement. There is usually a rush of adrenaline when a bonus round has been triggered since it’s what the player has been waiting for all along.

Many times the bonus rounds offer lucrative payouts and since there is no betting involved, it really does count as a bonus. Once the round is over and the betting resumes, the chase is back on for another bonus game.

The bonus rounds keep the excitement alive and people glued to their seats. Some people would get extremely bored if these rounds were not available and since they have become so common, it would be hard to go back to a slot machine that has no bonus rounds to offer. The modern slot experience comes with all the bells and whistles and many machines offer more than one type of bonus round. In the end, it all boils down to keeping the person playing for as long as possible.

How Bonus Rounds Work

Bonus rounds are usually triggered by the appearance of symbols in a certain combination. These may be dedicated symbols, scatter or wild symbols. Depending on the game, you’ll need to get a certain amount of the special symbols to trigger the feature. There are also machines that require the player to collect a certain amount of items during the regular course of play to spark the feature round.

Once the bonus round has been triggered another screen will appear. In some cases you’ll have to click on different items to reveal what’s behind them. On some machines there are multipliers hidden as well that will multiply your winnings during the bonus round.

There are also bonus games that provide free spins and players can just sit back and enjoy the machine as it does the spinning for them. The reels go round and round and the earnings add up. Even though the player doesn’t have to interact with the machine, it’s an exciting time since everything earned is a complete bonus.

Arcade Style Rounds

There are many individuals that love these types of bonus features. While some require a certain amount of skill, some don’t. You may be asked to try to shoot something down or find a hidden treasure. There are also slot machines that feature some type of soap opera or murder mystery plot. In these scenarios you’ll need to help continue a storyline with the bonus game. There are many different arcade-style types of games and plot bonus games available on a wide variety of slot machines.

Spin the Wheel Bonus Features

This is another type of bonus around that has been making headway and rising in popularity during the last few years. A digital wheel is displayed when the bonus game is triggered and the wheel may be spun manually by the player or the machine may do the spinning for you. There are different winnings displayed on the wheel and the objective is to get the jackpot amount, which is the most money available during the round.

The best way to find out what types of bonus rounds are available on a slot machine is to look at the paytable on the game. This is displayed on the interface of the slot machine game. It will show you the number of features being offered by the slot machine.

It is difficult, however, to know which bonus rounds you’d prefer to play until you have actually played them for yourself. Once you spend some time on different slot machines you’re sure to find a favorite that you want to come back to time and time again. Many people that love the slots and frequent online gambling sites often have one particular slot machine that they play regularly. Some people will just play one slot machine and ignore all others. It’s really all based on personal preference and how much you find yourself winning from one slot machine to the next.