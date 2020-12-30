8 Reasons Why You Should Use a Promotional Video to Promote Your Products or Services in 2021

The most important question that every brand marketer must ask, irrespective of the size of the business and the products or services offered, is why are promotional videos a vital part of every marketer’s, or company’s, digital marketing toolbox?

Before we consider why promotional videos, including those produced by Spiel, are an essential part of the digital marketer’s toolbox, let’s take a quick look at what digital marketing is and why it is necessary to every successful company, no matter the size.

What is digital marketing?

Investopedia.com describes digital marketing as the use of the “Internet, mobile devices, social media, search engines, and other channels to reach consumers.”

Digital marketing has to be an essential part, if not the predominant part, of the overall brand marketing strategy, especially since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why?

Online marketing targets a specific segment of a brand’s total customer base. And, as described above, this customer base has rapidly expanded as the world’s population have pivoted to engaging with colleagues, shops, and family and friends online.

Reasons why promotional videos must be part of any digital marketing strategy

As a continuation of this discussion, here are 4 reasons why you should include promotional videos in your digital marketing strategy.

It creates a human connection between brand and consumer

The fundamental reason why video content is essential is because it creates opportunities and provides advantages that marketers will not find elsewhere.

It is essential to note that marketing messages have changed from a brand-centric message to a consumer-centric message. In other words, customers what to know how the brand will add value to their lives before paying for any products or services linked to the brand. Video plays a vital role here because it helps the brand make human connections with the consumer.

Secondly, video content helps you connect with your customers on an emotional level, and it is useful to demonstrate to clients that you care about their well-being.

Bring customer stories to life

Shooting video content about your customer success stories is a great way to engage with your brand’s target audience. Succinctly stated, if you show your target audience the value your products or services have added to other customers’ lives, you are making an emotional connection with them. Consequently, they are more likely to invest in your brand.

Show the brand’s personal side

Video content is one of the best ways to build trust and connect with viewers by showing the brand’s personal side. Written copy can come across as boring and sterile. Video copy is the opposite. You can inject life and empathy into your brand marking videos, attracting customers, converting visitors into loyal customers, and driving up sales numbers.

Boosts SEO

Statistics show that video content appears in 70% of the top 100 search listings. Additionally, the aim of implementing Search Engine Optimization (SEO) strategies is to drive your brand’s online presence up the SERP (Search Engine Results Page) until it is in the top 3 to 5 results. This is known to drive traffic to your brand and increase sales. Therefore, it makes sense to use video content to increase exposure to your brand’s online presence.

Video appeals to mobile users

Mobile device users love the video platform. Statistics show that 90% of all consumers watch videos on their smartphones or tablets. This percentage has increased by over 233% from the third quarter of 2013. YouTube reports that mobile video consumption rises by more than 100% per annum.

Finally, Google, the world’s largest search engine, says that smartphone users are twice as likely as TV viewers and 1.4 times that desktop computer viewers to develop a personal connection to brands that use video content as part of their digital marketing campaigns.

Therefore, it is reasonable to conclude that video audiences are multiplying, and video must be considered a primary part of any successful digital marketing strategy.

Google loves videos

As described above by the statistics reported by Google, video is loved by the search engine.

Why?

Video increases the time spent on the brand’s social media presence or website. This builds trust and alerts search engines to the fact that your brand provides good content on its website or social media platforms. Consequently, as Google statistics show, your brand is 53 times more likely to rank in the top three-pack on the Google SERP (Search Engine Results Page) if you have a video embedded in your website. And as Google now owns YouTube, views on your brand’s YouTube channel also significantly increase your website’s ranking on the SERP.

It is not enough just to create the video and embed it on your website or add it to your YouTube channel. It is essential to implement SEO best practices such as optimizing your videos, adding exciting titles and descriptions, and linking back to your website home, products, and services pages.

Videos show considerable ROI

83% of all businesses who utilize video as part of their digital marketing strategies report that video has a substantial return on investment. Videos are not always the easiest or cheapest to produce, but their value in converting the brand’s target audience into returning, loyal customers is worth far more than the cost of making the video.

The good news is that video editing tools are continually improving and decreasing in price, making it easier and more affordable to produce a promotional video.

Video engages the laziest consumer

2017 figures show that viewers retain 95% of a marketing message when watching a video compared to reading it in text. Ergo, video is easier to consume for people who find reading challenging or who just do not enjoy reading. Additionally, many consumers are just too busy to read long-form content. Customers want to see the product in action. They do not want to read about the product. Therefore, video is now one of the primary driving forces in digital media marketing.