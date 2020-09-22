5 Fashionable Ways to Style Ear Cuff Earrings in 2020

Ear cuffs are the most popular model of earrings today. They reached the top again in a very short time when it comes to fashion trends, and as fashion designers say, they will stay at that top for a long time. You can notice how much this trend has come to life by the fact that almost every celebrity can always wear this in various clothing combinations and occasions.

From the red carpet all the way to the streets, these earrings can fit into everything. This means that you can wear them in different ways, and that is why you can find them in the most diverse forms. With a variety of designs and themes, you can customize the earrings to yourself and walk your unique style in the best way.

Many people claim that the similarity of these earrings with hairpins cannot be ignored. However, in addition, they can look very elegant if you manage to bring out the overall look. If you like to wear ear cuffs, but you have run out of ideas on how to wear them, we have a few tips for you. Below we will introduce you to some of the most modern ways in which you can present these fantastic earrings!

1. Modern look

As we have already said, with this earring you can’t help but achieve a top effect. No matter how you wear it, you automatically achieve a phenomenal fashion moment in any way. Apart from the fact that numerous models, actors, etc. contribute to this. this model of earrings is a trend in itself or because of its specific details.

If you wear one such model, you will surely achieve a top modern look. Extravagance becomes your second name. Therefore, we recommend this only for those who dare to manage to attract the attention of many with their courageous choice. This means that it is very popular to choose earrings with as many interesting details as possible, and that is never too much.

An example of this is earrings with quite noticeable details such as a larger number of zircons or something similar. Don’t be afraid and choose something like that, you will impress everyone you pass by – no one can avoid that glow. Although you may have a great choice when it comes to these earrings, you must have such a specific model as a piece of jewelry and complete any classic outfit with it by giving it a final touch.

2. Discreet look

We present you a model of earrings for those who like a more classic look. These ones are much more discreet compared to the previous model, but it also has its charm. Even though they are not so decorated, they give off a subtle beauty that will adorn your ears. This classic design is primarily for those elegant variants when you do not want to look conspicuous, but quite measured.

These are earrings with very discreet motifs, small in size, but still quite recognizable. This is a great thing in those situations when you want to achieve a romantic style. However, even then, be prepared for various compliments, because these earrings will contribute to your overall look taking on this note and making you interesting. Recognition will then be your main weapon, and yet you will enjoy a discreet style.

Also, this style is very good when combined with clothes because it can fit into a lot of things because of its simplicity. While on the other hand, any outfit can complete. Visit here to see different models of ear cuffs that you can fit into this look.

3. Fake piercing effect – Hipster style

As we said, this earring resembles hairpins. However, they can also resemble piercings on your ears. The thing is that there are earrings that are joined at the back while they are separated from the front so that they look like more piercings along your ears. This way you don’t have to go through a painful experience after multiple pierced ear holes, when you can simply wear these earrings.

There are different sizes, shapes and designs of these models so you can choose the model that will fit perfectly into your overall style. The road to decorated ears has never been more painless, all you have to do is get a fake piercing.

When you combine several different earrings (if you have more holes) you can achieve a multi pack effect and thus look very hipster. As we have already said, a large selection is in front of you so you can really play with different earrings. When you add clothes in that style, old sneakers or tight jeans – you achieve the desired look.

4. Recognizable and elegant

If you want to leave such an impression, then we have one interesting thing for you. It is a double chain in the form of ear cuffs. Since this is a very impressive model, it is inevitable that you will be noticed wherever you go. So play with the rest of the look, that is, with your clothes and fashion accessories.

Whether you prefer silver or gold, you offer great models with chains like this. Now they are a complete hit, especially with more elegant clothing items. Depending on what kind of vibration you want to achieve, you can opt for a discreet chain or on the other hand a very extravagant big one that will give you that cool look.

If you like this idea, imagine how good you will look in your favorite tough clothing combination while you have this chic chain on your ears that will move easily with you.

5. Seductive style

This way of wearing ear cuffs is similar to the previous one, and the similarity is that both models hang on your ears. However, while the first model combines perfectly with the tough clothing style, this seductive earring model is more suitable for those ladies who want to look attractive and sexy.

Conclusion:

We hope that we have succeeded in inspiring you with this text. If we are, we are sure that you will be able to bravely present phenomenal ear cuffs in the best possible way, and maybe use some of our tips. In any case, with a fashion moment like this, you can’t go unnoticed.