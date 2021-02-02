Why is Erectile Dysfunction So Common in Middle-Aged Men – 2021 Review

Nowadays, erectile dysfunction is a common problem in men. It affects the sexual life of a couple because a man gets a problem with an erection. In later stages, the condition becomes impotency, which is unacceptable for every man.

This problem can happen to any man at any age, but it is common in middle-aged men. It is crucial to treat this issue before it gets worse. Visit here to determine about ingredients and pills for treating erectile dysfunction. Men getting older experience this problem due to many ways.

In the following write-up, we will discuss why erectile dysfunction is so standard in middle-aged men. It is crucial to know common causes and how one can treat this problem. No one wants to compromise with sexual health. It is easy to control the problem if you do not ignore or feel ashamed of explaining it to your physician.

How Does it Happen?

Many reasons can cause this issue. It can be mental, physical, or emotional things. Let us check some main reasons:

Diabetes

Increasing age

Hypertension

Cardiovascular disease

Stress

Kidney problem

High cholesterol

Problems in relationship

Obesity

Depression

Consuming tobacco

Use of drugs

Anxiety

Consuming alcohol

Side effects of medications

Sleep problems

Low testosterone

Injury in pelvic

Penis scar tissue

How to Determine Whether You Are Suffering From This Problem?

Check for the following symptoms or indications if you think that you are suffering from it. If you have any symptoms, then you must visit your physician.

Erection problems

Low libido

Difficult in keeping the erection same during sex

Delayed ejaculation

Getting orgasm after an ample stimulation

Premature ejaculation

Why is Erectile Dysfunction Common in Middle-aged Men?

With growing age, middle-aged men commonly suffer from this problem. Their weight increases and obesity is one of the significant reasons to have this problem. Younger men have perfect sexual life because they perform well in different sexual activities.

But with the growing age and getting involved in awful activities like smoking, drinking alcohol, drugs, etc., the performance can decrease. Middle-aged men get used to these habits. Therefore, it is a common problem for men in this age.

Is it a Common Problem?

According to the study, it is found that about 5 percent of men population at the age of 40 years suffer from this problem. During the age of 70, the number increase from 5 to 15 percent. This problem affects around 10 percent of men in his decade age.

With time, men may need medications to improve their health to avoid any severe health problems. The stimulation is necessary to get proper erections.

How Can You Prevent It?

If you want to minimize the risk of getting erectile dysfunction, then do a few things.

Quit consuming alcohol and smoking

Do exercise regularly

Treat problems like depression and anxiety

Take proper rest

Get rid of medication side effects

Minimize stress

Take a balanced and healthy diet

Regular check-ups

How to Treat Erectile Dysfunction?

The treatment is different as per the cause. Check out various treatments according to your health condition.

Medicines

Your physician can suggest certain medications to improve the blood circulation in your penis. You can get tablets or capsules to consume orally, and it can be Cialis, or Viagra, etc. There is one more medicine, known as Muse, which is available in two different ways.

It is like a self-injection, which is injected on any side of your penis. If you have low testosterone, get therapy to solve the problem. You have to stop consuming your medications without the consent of your physician.

Talking Therapy

If you have problems like depression, stress, etc., you will need this therapy. In this therapy, you can resolve your psychological issues and get back the feeling of sexuality. If there is any issue in your relationship due to ED, then talk to your counselor to sort things out. With no stress, your performance will improve.

Vacuum Pumps

It is a perfect treatment for stimulating the erection. It improves the blood circulation in the penis, which improves the erection. A plastic tube in a vacuum is used to place your penis.

There is a pump to create a vacuum by releasing air from it. Keep on the elastic ring on the penis base to eliminate the plastic tube. It will help in erection and hold the blood flow.

Exercises

Many exercises are there that can help in getting rid of the problem like:

Kegel Exercises: It is vital to make your pelvic muscles strong by Kegel muscles. It can improve an erectile dysfunction problem. Within three months, you will observe improvement in your health.You have to identify your pelvic muscles and stop peeing by contracting them for 3 seconds. Repeat the same exercise at least 20 times together. Do this exercise 3 times per day.

Yoga: If you start doing yoga, you can easily relax your body, as well as mind. Start practicing yoga for some days or months, and you will notice the change in your health. After 12 to 15 weeks, your sexual health will improve.

Aerobic: This exercise helps in improving the blood circulation in your complete body. Within six months, you will observe that your erectile problem is getting solved. You will also lose weight and body fat, which is good for your overall health.

Consume Balanced Diet

Take care of your diet when it comes to solve erectile dysfunction problems. Improve the blood circulation by eating healthy ingredients every day. Start eating fruits, whole grains, vegetables, etc., and avoid consuming processed sugar, dairy products, and red meat. Stop smoking and drinking alcohol if you want to improve your health.

The Bottom Line

Erectile dysfunction is a standard problem in middle-aged men. It is crucial to detect the symptoms to solve the issue on time. Take care of your diet and lifestyle to prevent such a thing. Improve your sexuality with the help of a doctor’s advice and medications.