Frequently Asked Questions Regarding a Single Storey Rear Extension – 2023 Guide

One common method used by homeowners to increase the value of their homes is a single storey rear extension. This is because, for a variety of reasons, they do not want to move from their present residence to another one. But those who are simply beginners at building extensions are frequently perplexed by some important concerns. In this article, the three most commonly asked questions will be thoroughly covered. This will help you comprehend the topic more fully. Explore now!

1. Can You Build a Single Storey Rear Extension Without an Architect?

Yes, you might need the assistance of an architect to construct a single storey rear extension, but you might not. You have to make the decision. Although it is not required by law, it is a wise choice to employ an architect for your single storey rear extension project. This is so because architects are a group of qualified specialists. They are experts at making the most of space in your house because they have in-depth knowledge of every step of the extension process. Having an architect oversee the project to guarantee better design with efficient resource management is one benefit you receive when hiring them to handle your single storey rear extension project. Architects help by providing you with sophisticated project ideas that increase the beauty, durability, and value of your home.

2. Does a Single Storey Rear Extension Require Planning Permission?

No, a single storey rear extension does not require planning permission in many cases. Permitted development rights are used to clarify this. Building regulation law grants homeowners the right to add extensions to their buildings and change how they use their property without having to obtain planning permission. These rights are known as permitted development rights. For various kinds of extensions, these permitted development rights have varying restrictions. Here are the criteria that a single storey rear extension project must meet in order to avoid the requirement for planning permission.

The extension must not exceed a height of 4 metres. The use of “prior approval” is the only exception, allowing homeowners to extend up to 6 m (general) or 8 m (detached).

Single storey rear additions cannot extend past the original home’s rear wall by more than 3 metres for semi-detached homes and 4 metres for detached homes.

3. How Much Does a Single Storey Rear Extension Cost to Build?

Depending on a few factors, a single storey rear extension can cost more or less money. The size of your extension endeavour and the nation in which you reside is a couple of these factors. For instance, if you live in the UK, you can expect to pay between £1,500 and £2,500 per square metre for a basic extension. The method for figuring out the price of a single storey rear extension is frequently referred to as “cost per m2” in general. By dividing the labour costs by the square footage, this is determined.

Conclusion

The top three queries concerning a single storey rear extension have been addressed. You should be aware that the expansion solution offered in this piece is popular in many countries across the world.