How to Start a Personal Finance Blog – 2020 Guide

Let’s see how to create one that many will be eager to read. In this text, you will find a complete guide that will walk you through the steps to the final destination. You will make the perfect blog (or several if you are ambitious).

Building a reputation and being online through a blog, regular site or forum is easy and fun.

Read all the guidelines contained in this text slowly and carefully and put them into practice.

Even the most famous bloggers were just like you when they started out. They had a desire and an idea, but they lacked knowledge so that they could realize what they dreamed of.

However, over time, through learning and working, some of them have become very good at their jobs and are now making enviable amounts of money.

You will be surprised to realize how simple this is. Plus, you will feel great when you start to notice that you are progressing more and more.

Keep reading to get together the most important topics related to how to create it.

Blogging topic

A niche or blogging topic is the first thing to determine. A niche is important because your potential readers are gathering around it – those whom you will be able to offer your product or service tomorrow or advertise someone else’s product, however. We will be writing how to start a personal finance blog, as it is one of the topics that attract the most readers.

Choosing a domain

Buying the right domain is essential to further develop the whole story. Some of you may include family and friends to help them choose the best name.

Often, the most popular domains with the .com extension are already occupied. But don’t give up on your favorite easily. There are over 500 different extensions to choose from.

With so many extensions available, it should not be a problem to find the ideal domain.

Domain selection tips

Should you use your name or general topic in your domain? The answer is simple. Is it about you or are you trying to build a brand-independent of you? Make it easy to type. Don’t use terms that people misspell often. Make it easy to pronounce. We will use the previous example. The domain should be short. When there are fewer letters or words, it is easier to remember. Do not use the names of well-known companies and brands. These names are often protected so they may sue you. The name should make sense – for both readers and Google. Avoid numbers and dashes.

Choose finance niche

This is the first thing you have to choose. Finance and economics are infinitely large fields and you need to focus on a specific topic to be able to successfully cover it. You can write about loans, debts, retirement, savings, investment, real estate, how to reduce expenses in various fields, etc.

You need to decide based on your knowledge and affinity. This topic must really interest you, in order to really dedicate yourself to creating a successful blog. If you find that you do not like the moment of the day when you need to work on it, change the subject immediately. Only when you realize that you are enthusiastically researching and writing about a topic will you know that you are on the right track.

Platforms

We recommend some of the platforms you can find on templatemonster.com because they are easy to use, plenty of people are familiar with them, and you will easily find someone to help you with the theme design and any changes that you will always have until you can handle it yourself.

Social networks

You can’t be on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and all at the same time. So decide which networks are most important for your blog or business and which ones are best for you. Once you’ve mastered one network and dominated it, it’s time to move on to the next. Make sure you immediately open accounts on all the networks you plan to use, to have a unique URL that makes it easy for readers to find you.

Newsletter

Bloggers make mistakes and only send new newsletters to newsletters. Why would someone leave you an email address to bother him with something he already sees on your site. The point of a newsletter is to give a person extra value. Something new you have learned, heard, read …

You have to provide some extra value, exclusive to the newsletter, not just what has already been seen. Ideally, you can send a newsletter at least once a month, and you can more often. As you research the topic you are writing on a daily basis, decide which topic has material to elaborate and which is ideal for the newsletter. Keep track of the stock market, stock indexes like the S&P 500, IBEX 35, etc. Adjust it to be generally understandable and see a surge in visitors.

Press kit

With the blog advancing, after a few months, it’s time to create a Press Kit to send to the brands, agencies and anyone you want to partner with. It should include information about you, the blog, followers on social networks, newsletters, site visits, and past references. The introduction should be a little about you and the blog, what the topic is and what kind of collaboration you want. You should include your own photo, logo, some of the most interesting photos from your blog, and a screenshot of the site with a clearly visible section for advertising, if you want banners on the site, say. Of course choose the ones that have to do with finances. It is unlikely that any beauty company will be interested in working with you, but some exchange offices, banks and the like will certainly be interested.

Success does not come overnight

So don’t expect fame and success right away. You will be disappointed if you are not realistic. Like any other business, it takes a while for it to be developed. And neither companions nor sponsors will come alone. Reputation is not built overnight and in one text. You have to invest serious time and effort to attract them. In order – first followers and sponsors. You will need to follow other blogs to attract them. And to comment meaningfully. And communicate with people who leave you comments or questions. Do I need to mention how much time this can take during the day? But if you work hard, it will pay off.

Conclusion:

It is much harder to fix things later, so try from the beginning. Blogging without a plan is like filling and decorating a cake with whipped cream and only then decide to stick a finger in it and see if it tastes good. And spoil everything. And the more you try to fix it, the worse and worse it looks.