6 Innovative Packaging Ideas For Your New Business in 2020

If you are starting a new business, you might feel completely overwhelmed and stressed because you cannot choose an innovative packaging option for the products you are selling. After all, the cover you opt for will be the first thing all shoppers see, which is why you need to make it stand out from the crowd.

But, the process of choosing a wrapper design for your new business can be time-consuming and, as mentioned, stressful, hence, you might be looking for some tips that will help you with choosing. Before we take a look at the packaging ideas you can opt for and make you own, let’s first look at what the most common packaging options are:

What Are The Most Common Packaging Options?

In order for you to choose, you’ll need to learn what you can choose from. Even though packaging comes in a wide range of sizes and shapes, the most commonly come in three forms including boxes, barrels, and bags. They can be made from different materials such as plastics, paper, or glass.

For instance, there are various online stores similar to HIBags that offer you a chance to buy a stand-up pouch ideal for snacks, coffee, tea, or other products that you might be offering. Other online companies could offer companies customized glass jars. What does this mean for you? Well, it means that you’ll first need to determine what packaging type you want before even thinking about the design of it.

What Innovative Packaging Options Can I Choose?

Since you are just starting your own business, you are probably on a tight budget. This means that your options might be somewhat limited, but, they can still be innovative and fun. The things you might want to consider including in your design are:

Different Patterns Are Always Interesting

If you want to improve the look of your simple packaging, you can choose to add patterns. For instance, if you are selling tools such as wrenches, you can improve the look by adding colorful striping on the background. The color scheme should fit your brand and logo, and it is one of the simplest ways to attract attention.

Use The Space Entirely

When you are thinking about the design and size of the wrapper, you should keep in mind that it is always wise to entirely use the space you have. For example, if you choose box packaging you should not leave the inside empty. Instead, you can add your logo, use instructions, business information, or other things to it.

Besides making everything look better, it will also make the item you are selling look more upscale. Additionally, depending on the item you are selling, doing this will make it perfect for presents, especially if you choose to sell your products in a box. If elegance and luxury are your goals, this option might be suitable for you.

Minimalism is Sometimes Better

Minimalism is at times better than anything else. For instance, if you are selling soap, opt for an earthy-toned, recycled wrapper that is made unique by a simple splash of color featuring the product’s name. The pop of color will make it more modern and unique, and a lot of customers will appreciate this twist.

Consider What it Can Be Used For

If you are selling something that can be given as a present, then you must display it in that way. Hence, if you are selling a set of beauty products, you should appropriately package it. This means that it needs to be protected and people should be able to tear the wrapper like they would with a regular present.

Of course, you won’t want the products to be immediately displayed, hence, think about having 2 wrappers. One that they can tear and be surprised, and the other where they can store the items until they use it. This means that you can have a plastic or cardboard box where the products can be returned.

Bright And Colorful is Always an Option

As mentioned earlier in the article, you’ll definitely want your product to stand out from the sea of the same or similar products. And, if you want it to be entirely attention-grabbing, you should opt for a bright and colorful wrapper. If your company sells colorful gummy bears or hard candy, add those colors to the design.

By doing so, you’ll connect the entire concept of the product, but, you’ll also make the label more memorable, and more importantly, you’ll be able to increase your brand awareness, which is something that is crucial for all businesses that are just starting out in the industry.

Tell a Compelling Story

Since you are a new business, you should tell people more about it and what your goal is. Some of the information that you can incorporate includes how your product is made, what materials where used, as well as where the products come from. All of this will make the wrapper more unique and your consumers will learn more about your brand.

Keep in mind that it needs to be compelling and interesting. No one really wants to read a boring story that will not emphasize important details, hence, ensure that you tell a unique tale about what you are offering to them. You can showcase this info on the package, inside of it, or you could opt for adding a card that will tell your consumers what they need to know.

Bonus Tip – Before Anything Else, Determine The Type of Packaging You’ll Need

Before you start thinking about what the design should be like, ensure that you determine what the type of packaging you need for the products you are selling. For instance, you cannot sell creams in a paper bag, instead, it needs to be in a tube or other plastic container that is available. So, ensure that you know what is suitable for your product.

Conclusion

As you can see, there are various, innovative packaging options that you can opt for when thinking about the direction you should go in. Of course, the ones mentioned above should serve you as an example only and you can choose to make the entire design your own by incorporating your own ideas into it.

So, now that you know what you can opt for, you might not want to lose any more time. Instead, you should determine which packaging option and design suit your business needs and requirements, and then strive to customize it and make it entirely personalized and special.