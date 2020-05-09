How to Prepare for a Hunting Season 2020

We are just a couple of months away from the best time of the year when everyone can equip their bows, crossbows, and guns to go into the hunting season. While the summer is the time to relax, enjoy, and be lazy overall, you should remember that being physically capable throughout the hunting season is also important.

Sure, sitting and waiting on a tree waiting to get a line of sight on an animal might not be so physically difficult, but the long walks in the woods, the wait time can be both physically and mentally straining. However, preparing for this year’s season is not just about taking care of your physical and mental wellness, it is about getting up-to-date with all of the laws and regulations. Some rules might have changed from last year’s hunt, so it is a good idea to take a look at one of the official websites about all the different licensing and fees.

If you truly want to prepare yourself for this year’s hunt, here are some of the things you will need to do.

Do some exercising

Depending on the type of hunt you are planning to go on, the physical strain will be different. Some will require you to go on mile-long walks through the woods while others will require you to walk through rocky surfaces and to climb through steep hills. Wherever you plan on going, you should be physically ready. This is why many experts recommend that you do some exercise at least a couple of months to prepare yourself.

Start by going out on long strolls through the forest to simulate what the “real thing” will look like in a couple of months. Once you feel comfortable enough to go to your spot and back to your vehicle or to your cabin without breaking a sweat, you are ready. If you do not have the time to go on such long strolls, you could do some stamina exercising at home or at the gym in your area.

Practice your aim

Your aim is the type of skill that you will never forget. Every time you grab a gun, you remember everything you have learned in the past. But, one can get a bit rusty with a weapon which means you should consider doing a bit of training at least. Most of the time, when you are out hunting, you just have one chance to take a shot. Missing your shot is not an option if you truly want to get back home from a successful hunt. This is why it so important to hone your aiming skills.

Get your gun, attach your favorite scope to it, and get going to the range. We recommend that you take the longest range possible or at least 200 to 250 yards. This distance is probably the most realistic distance between you and your target when out in the woods.

If you have a new gun, you will need to learn about its bullet drop and bullet velocity, so you can properly lead your shots while your target is on the move. Assuming that you are working with a new gun this year, you should probably get a brand new scope for it too. To find the one that will best suit your needs and your weapon, you should check out Targetfrog.com.

Check the regulations

The hunting season in the United States is a time of year specified by the government when people are allowed to go out and hunt. This is done to regulate certain species of wildlife. So, if you want everything you do this season to be legal, you should be up-to-date with all the regulations. These regulations can change from year to year, so get online and go through the states’ official websites to find this information.

Buy the required licenses

Once you have gone through all of the information about this season’s changes in rules and regulations, you should buy the licenses (if you need one). Assuming that you are going on this hunting season for deer, you will need a big game license and a license for small game too. If you are going for birds such as ducks or geese, you will need a state validation and a stamp. Once you have ensured that you have all of your documents up-to-date and ready, you can go on your hunt.

Analyze maps of the area

It is important to be familiar with the area you will be hunting in. You will also need to get familiar with all the known places animals gather and find a position where you will be able to set up camp. Assuming that you will also want to place traps, you will need to find the right places for that too. There is really no point in placing traps if they are in locations that never see any kind of small or big game activity.

You can get access to most of this information on many of the websites that provide maps. On these maps, you will find everything you need to know about animal activity, camping locations, etc.

Do a bit of scouting

Maps will provide you with most of the information you need, but seeing everything personally will be of great benefit too. Scouting through the area will help you understand where exactly you can set up camp and you may even find the perfect waiting spot. By doing a bit of scouting, you may have a bit more advantage over all the other hunters that will be active during this season.

Prepare the rest of your gear

Going out on a hunt is not just about taking your bow or your gun. There is a bunch of other equipment that you will probably need. If you are setting up camp, you will need to ensure that you have all the parts to pitch a tent. Prepare spare clothing, some long-lasting food, a waterproof jacket, etc.

By following all of these steps we mentioned above, you will surely have the perfect hunting season this year.