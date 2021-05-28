Why Slots are Perfect for Newbies to Play at Online Casinos

The preferences of gamblers visiting online casinos vary greatly. Someone chooses to play roulette, someone prefers poker, and others cannot imagine their life without playing blackjack. However, the share of those who play traditional casino games usually does not exceed 30-40% of all visitors. The rest mainly spin the reels of slot machines. Moreover, players don’t choose slots randomly, but according to certain criteria. Which slot machines are chosen by modern gamblers more often, and why?

Choosing which slots in online casinos to play for real money, gamblers try to assess their potential profitability objectively so that the game does not bring disappointment, but provides good payouts. Thus, it would be better for players to pay attention to a number of points. First, the optimal set of symbols including insignificant number of elements can indicate good statistics of winnings.

With numerous symbols, the slot cannot provide frequent winning combinations, and therefore it can hardly be considered highly profitable. But the presence of some special symbols can make a difference. For example, if the basic characteristics of the slot do not dispose to frequent coincidence of pictures on the lines, but provides a wild symbol, this increases significantly the probability of winning, because with this symbol you can make a complete combination from any incomplete combination. Practice shows that modern online casino players prefer to play slots which provide as many additional opportunities for winning as possible.

Despite the fact that the assortment of slots is constantly increasing nowadays, it is worth noting that the provider of gaming software is the fundamental difference between one slot and another. The same principle applies to the casinos themselves.

Some experienced gamers prefer to choose games from a particular favorite software provider, while others prefer to play different slot from various suppliers. The largest manufacturers of the most popular slot machines among players are Microgaming, Playtech and NetEnt. These software companies offer over 100 cutting edge slots and add new ones every month.

What is the slot?

It is believed that the first slot machine in the modern world was developed by an American engineer of German origin Charles August Fey.

While working as a mechanic in San Francisco, Fey presented his first coin-operated slot machine in 1894.

It would seem that with the transition of all types of gambling to the Internet, slot machines should have remained a part of history, but the opposite happened – slots became the basis of most online casinos and now this type of gambling is experiencing a new stage of its development.

The software has made it possible to create thousands of different types of online slots with themes, rules, a betting system, bonuses and winnings for every taste.

We will explain how to start your acquaintance with slots, and why this is an ideal option for those who decided to try online gambling.

High quality slot machines are only offered at licensed online casinos or gaming platforms.

The cost of a physical slot machine can reach several tens of thousands of dollars, and their manufacturers are responsible for the high-quality game process, guaranteed payouts, comfort in using the slot machine, etc.

The same applies to online slots: over the past few decades, many reputable online casino software development studios have appeared in the world, which are also responsible for their programs and describe their characteristics in advance.

On the website of any legal online casino, you can view these characteristics, find out who is the developer of a particular slot, try to play its free demo version, etc.

Simple rules

A distinctive feature of slots in this sense is an extremely simple interface: often, it is the presence of large buttons “Spin” and “Bet” which allow even a beginner to start the game without any problems.

Of course, different slots also have a different number of reels and lines to bet on, different sets of combinations, bonus rounds and other distinctive features.

Even taking into account all these conditions, the key process of the game is the spinning and the appearance of random symbols on the reel. That is why slots are an ideal game that will delight everyone who decides to have fun this way.

Slots bonuses

One of the main advantages of online slots for beginners is the availability of different types of bonuses that allow you to start the game and go through its different stages, even with a minimal bankroll.

When using bonuses, you should always read the withdrawal conditions: online casinos often allow to withdraw only winnings that significantly exceed your initial bets.

In addition, many types of online slots have final bonus rounds, the bets on which are summed up and allow the player to wager everything, or win even more with the help of the last few spins.

The same goes for progressive jackpots, which allow you to double your maximum winnings as you play.

Slots wins

Despite the simple rules, one of the largest casino winnings in the entire history of gambling was made with the help of a slot machine.

The winnings belonged to 25-year-old Los Angeles-based programmer Ethan Miller: in 2003, he won almost $40 million having bet just $100 at the Excalibur casino in Las Vegas. Miller played at the Megabucks slot machine which also has modern online versions.

As for the biggest winnings in online slots, it is believed that the world record belongs to Briton John Heywood who won more than $18 million in Mega Moolah slot in one of the online casinos several years ago.

No matter what level of skill you have, choose only high quality slots in reliable online casinos.