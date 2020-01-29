Top 5 Products to Remove Wrinkles in 2020

Beauty comes from within, but looking amazing on the outside sure helps as well. People have been trying to look better since the beginning of mankind. No matter if you are 30 or 65, we are sure there is something about your appearance you wish you could change.

Wrinkles are one of the things every human has. Depending on the type of skin you have and your age, they can appear more or less on your face. Here we are going to talk about the things you can do and the products you can use to make your skin look better and to remove those lines that show on your skin.

1. Serums

Serums are able to go deeper in the skin’s layers than creams and lotions. A rejuvenation center expert says “Anti-wrinkle serums are more liquid than solid and therefore are able to penetrate multiple layers of skin more quickly and easily. The major benefits of serums are that they offer the most lightweight formula and give the most intensive results. Anti-aging serums and creams can help reduce environmental toxins, build collagen and elastin and smooth fine lines and wrinkles”.

Did you know that aside from reversing the changes that are caused by aging, serums can prevent fine lines and premature wrinkles from developing?

There are a lot of ingredients that are found in the serums. They prevent oxidation and modification of cellular components, including the very important DNA mutations caused by UV radiation.

The other ingredients can prevent lipid oxidation and with that they are preventing cellular integrity.

When buying a serum, you should look for the following ingredients:

Vitamin C

Hyaluronic Acid

Peptides

Epidermal Growth Factor

Stem Cell

Retinol/Vitamin A

AHAs (Alpha hydroxy acids)

Vitamin E

Niacinamide/Vitamin B3

Soy Isoflavones

Resveratrol

2. Sunscreen

If you don’t protect your skin from the sun, no matter what you do and how hard you try, those lines will continue showing up on your skin.

The sunscreens are the best anti-aging defense. If you want your skin to be always protected and to remove the wrinkles and fine lines, you need to put sunscreen every morning before putting makeup on. If you are spending the day outdoors, you should reapply sunscreen every two hours.

This way you will prevent any future sun damage that causes premature aging. The most important thing is that by using sunscreen regularly, you will help decrease the risk of skin cancer.

If you don’t want to use sunscreen on its own, you can look for anti-aging products like serums and creams that are formulated with SPF.

3. Anti-aging creams

To improve the appearance of your skin you need to moisturize it. By using creams, moisturizers and lotions you can plump the skin up and with that make the wrinkles and lines less visible.

By definition, moisturizers are creams, lotions, gels and serums made of oils, water and other ingredients including lactate, urea, glycerin, proteins and waxes.

Wrinkle creams, or anti-aging creams are moisturizers with active ingredients that give your skin other additional benefits. The added ingredients are added to improve the skin tone, fine lines, wrinkles and texture.

Not all products are effective for everyone. Their effectiveness depends on the type of your skin and the active ingredients or ingredient.

Garnier recommends using Ageless white anti-aging+ whitening city renew serum cream to reduce wrinkles and they suggest to look for the following ingredients when buying an anti-aging cream:

Retinoids – or vitamin A to help repair the sun-damaged skin

Vitamin C – protects the skin from free radicals

Hydroxy acids – used to remove dead skin cells by exfoliating

Coenzyme Q10 – helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes

Peptides – stimulate natural collagen production

Tea extracts – compounds with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties

Grape seed extract – promotes collagen production and has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties

Niacinamide – it improves the skin elasticity and it helps reduce water loss in the skin

4. Botox

If you want those lines gone right away, the fastest thing to remove them is by using Botox. However, this is not something that you should do at your home.

It is the toxin that’s made by botulism bacteria. There are a lot of medical purposes why Botox is used and one of them is temporary reducing wrinkles.

Usually, Botox is used to reduce crow’s feet at the corners of your eyes and the frown lines between your eyebrows. You should be aware that the lines around your mouth are generally not treated with this product.

Another thing you should be aware of is that the wrinkles will come back after 3 to 6 months and you will need another treatment to reduce them again. This type of treatment is not permanent and it won’t help the health of your skin.

Consult with your doctor if Botox is the right way for you to treat your fine lines or if you should choose another type of product.

5. Anti-wrinkle pillows

Did you know that while you are getting your beauty sleep you can help your skin age at a slower pace? By using good pillows and pillowcases you can protect your skin.

Silk pillowcases reduce frizz and they don’t absorb moisture from your skin, unlike cotton pillowcases. With the silk pillowcases your skin will be more glowing and hydrated. In addition to that your hair will be smoother every morning when you wake up.

Experts say “You can still prevent those pillowcase-induced wrinkle lines by upgrading from a cotton pillowcase to silk. The slippery surface of silk pillowcases causes less friction between your face and the pillowcase, helping to stop the bunching of the fabric that causes the deep creases.”

Pillows that go around your face, prevent the facial skin from touching the surface of the pillow. With them you will experience less breakouts. Normal pillows transfer oils and dirt onto your skin every time you rest your face on the pillow.

There are a lot of different sizes and shapes of anti-wrinkle pillows so you can choose the one that feels the best.

No matter which product you choose, you should know that you can help your skin by drinking more water, keeping away from the sun and getting enough sleep. If you are a smoker, you should stop smoking as soon as possible because cigarettes harm your skin as well as your health.