Which Garden-Flowers Can You Grow In Serbia? – 2020 Guide

You are living in Serbia. The climate is pleasant and your home is your oasis. You only want to make one more dream true – to make your home look like a “little house in flowers”. It is possible…

The Beauty Of Flowers

Nowadays, when we are surrounded by plastic and metal, it is simply the need to create at least a small part of nature in our environment and enjoy it whenever we can. The ideal choice is to grow flowers for the garden and make your garden a place to relax and return to nature.

Do you want a garden full of flowers? With the right combination of flowers and plants, you can achieve your goal – a garden that lives and fascinates throughout the year. We’ll try to help you transform your garden into an enchanting flower oasis.

Working In The Garden

Research shows that continuous work in the garden contributes to a variety of activities that stimulate our strength and a sense of balance. It has a beneficial effect on the complete musculature and has a positive effect on psychic functions. Some comparisons tell us that 45 minutes of work in your garden can be equated to as much as 15 minutes of intense cycling. Depending on the intensity, gardening alone can burn a serious number of calories. Believe it or not, but clipping grass or plowing the ground can help you maintain your body’s balance. Not to mention that garden flowers are the right stimulus when we want to escape the hustle and bustle of the city for a moment. The feeling that we are contributing to nature and becoming its active member through plant care is invaluable. There is no excuse for why your garden flowers would not be at least a casual hobby, whether you have a house and a spacious garden or just a small terrace.

What Does Garden-Flowers Bring Us?

With its plentiful flowering and beautiful scents, garden flowers will bring us joy and delight with each new bud. It is a unique feeling when you realize that through your work and care you have succeeded in creating a life that sprouts, grows and flourishes successfully. To have beautiful garden flowers throughout the year, you need to be careful about planting different species.

Also, for your garden to have a blended visual identity, you need to plant species that grow tall in the background. The lower flowering plants should be placed in closer rows to be seen better and so they could follow the sunlight. We won’t talk much about color arranging. We’re sure you will give your garden flowers full color, so we’ll leave that to you as a choice. This was our choice for garden flowers you can grow. Maybe you’ll have the inspiration for your own…

1. Roses

It’s hard to remember a flower that is more symbolic and glamorous than a rose. There is no sin that cannot be redeemed with a huge bouquet of red roses. We all look at them with admiration. Despite her everyday presence in our lives, there are still less known interesting facts about roses. Each rose, depending on its color, carries a message with it. Learn more about this flower queen, and you’ll find out why they are so popular and never gets out of fashion.

Of the 100 species of the genus rose, about 20 are growing in Serbia. Since autumn is the perfect time to plant roses, with a little knowledge and effort, this may be your best investment for next summer. Soil is rarely ideal for growing roses because it must contain humus that regulates drainage and ensures air permeability. Roses thrive best on poorly acidic or neutral soil, pH 5.5 to 6.5. If the balance is disturbed and the soil becomes acidic, you must add calcium to it. If it becomes basic, acidify the soil by adding peat or manure.

2. Scaevola – The Mediterranean Fan Flower

This is a Mediterranean plant that is easily nourished in both, the sun and the shade. It blooms from mid-April to late fall. As for colors, you can find it in white, purple and blue. This flower has two main forms. The first one makes an upright shrub that falls slightly over the pot. Another form of this plant has long branches that fall over the pot and drop down below. Scaevola is planted in hanging baskets or large garden pots. In open flower beds, it is planted at a distance of about 40 centimeters. Five liters of peat per square meter must be added to the ground.

It should be grown at temperatures of about 20 to 30 degrees Celsius, although it also withstands nighttime temperatures that go up to 13 degrees.

3. Lantana

Lantana is a shrubby plant native to Latin America, where it grows freely in tropical forests. It is recognized by its bright or dark green leaves and its multitude of flower buds. What makes Lantana special is the change in flower color during development. There may be multiple flowers in different colors – yellow, pink, white and purple. After flowering, the plant remains with a cluster of berries. These are blackberry like fruits, containing lantana seeds.

4. Angelonia – Flower Of Angels

Angelonia is a beautiful, elegant and very resistant plant originating in Mexico. It blooms from late May to October. It has many flowers, gently purple or white, which can last between five and 12 degrees Celsius. Angelonia does not mind the rain or the high summer temperatures. It is mostly suited to sunny and well-drained soil. The only thing it can’t handle is the constant moisture. Therefore, it should be watered only when the soil is dry. It can also be planted in pots – alone or combined with petunias or verbena.

5. Zinnia

Zinnia is another easy-to-grow garden flower. It is planted in flower gardens and is often used in making flower arrangements as a cut flower. It looks quite rigid, but it is very durable, both in the garden and in the vase. There are high and small types of zinnias. It is sown directly in the garden in the second half of April. Tall varieties are planted at a distance of 30-40 centimeters. This plant likes sunny places and is not overly demanding – it tolerates poorer but well-drained soil. It blooms from early in June, until the first frosts. It blooms in yellow, pink, red, apricot, coral and ivory.

6. Ageratum – Burning love

This flower originates from Latin America – Peru and Mexico. It is known for its higher and lower varieties. The low species grow up to 20cm in height and are ideal for garden ends and curbs. They look great if you plant them in a rocky area or next to the paths in the garden. Taller species grow up to 70 cm in height and are grown for horticulture, where they are used as a cut flower. Ageratum can be found in many colors – blue, pink, lilac, white. It blooms from May until the first frost. This plant enjoys sunny places, but it also does well in half-shade. It requires leaky soil and regular watering, but it doesn’t tolerate too much water as well as places exposed to wind.

7. Carpathian Bellflower

This bell-shaped plant grows best on well-drained soil, with plenty of sunlight. It grows from 40 to 80 cm and blooms from June to August, and some species can bloom until the end of autumn. The leaves are arranged opposite the stem and are notched along the edges. Big round-shaped bells are known from our grandmother’s old gardens. The flower creates flower-pyramids that close the empty spaces in the gardens.

8. Delphinium

These popular wildflowers can grow very tall, up to a meter in height. Therefore, it’s recommended to plant them behind the lower flowering plants to enhance the greening effect with its blue color. This plant belongs to perennials and is mostly found in all shades of blue. The flower stems resemble mini-towers and start flowering as early as summer.