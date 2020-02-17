Arriving in Serbia by Coach – 2020 Guide

Serbia stands at the crossroads of Eastern and Western Europe, its routes leading via the Morava-Vardar and Nišava-Marica valleys to the Aegean coast, to Asia Minor and to the Middle East.

Regular coach lines connect Serbia to all neighbouring Balkan countries and the majority of Central and Western European countries. There is also a well-developed network of coach lines connecting all towns within Serbia.

BELGRADE BUS STATION

Železnička 4, 11000 Belgrade

tel: +381 (0)11 664-4455, www.bas.rs

National and regional routes: +381 (0) 11 2636-299 (5:30 am-10 pm)

International routes: +381 (0)11 2627-146, 2622-526, 2180-377

LASTA – EUROLINES

Autoput Beograd – Niš 4, 11050 Belgrade, tel. + 381 (0)11 3348-555

www.lasta.rs, www.eurolines.rs

Lasta coach station

Železnička 2, 11000 Belgrade, tel: + 381 (0)11 3206-911

Coach/bus stations in larger towns in Serbia: