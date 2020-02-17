Arriving in Serbia by Coach – 2020 Guide

Serbia stands at the crossroads of Eastern and Western Europe, its routes leading via the Morava-Vardar and Nišava-Marica valleys to the Aegean coast, to Asia Minor and to the Middle East.
Regular coach lines connect Serbia to all neighbouring Balkan countries and the majority of Central and Western European countries. There is also a well-developed network of coach lines connecting all towns within Serbia.
BELGRADE BUS STATION
Železnička 4, 11000 Belgrade
tel: +381 (0)11 664-4455, www.bas.rs
National and regional routes: +381 (0) 11 2636-299 (5:30 am-10 pm)
International routes: +381 (0)11 2627-146, 2622-526, 2180-377
LASTA – EUROLINES
Autoput Beograd – Niš 4, 11050 Belgrade, tel. + 381 (0)11 3348-555
www.lasta.rs, www.eurolines.rs
Lasta coach station
Železnička 2, 11000 Belgrade, tel: + 381 (0)11 3206-911
Coach/bus stations in larger towns in Serbia:
- BOR, Milana Vasića Perice 6, tel. +381 (0)30 423-770
- VALJEVO, Klanička 4, tel. +381 (0)14 221-482
- VRANJE, Trg bratstva i jedinstva bb, tel. +381 (0)17 421-201
- VRNJAČKA BANJA, Vrnjačka bb, tel. +381 (0)36 612-446
- VRŠAC, Vojvode Stepe Stepanovića 9, tel. +381 (0)13 839-917
- ZAJEČAR, Moravska bb, tel. +381 (0)19 421-545
- ZRENJANIN, Beogradska 22, tel. +381 (0)23 545-820
- JAGODINA, Kneza Miloša bb, tel. +381 (0)35 221-241
- KRAGUJEVAC, Šumadijska bb, tel. +381 (0)34 9802
- KRALJEVO, Dimitrija Tucovića bb, tel. +381 (0)36 313-444
- KRUŠEVAC, Jug Bogdanova bb, tel. +381 (0)37 421-706
- LESKOVAC, Vilema Pušmana 33, tel. +381 (0)16 215-550
- NIŠ, Bul. 12. februara bb, tel. +381 (0)18 255-177
- NOVI PAZAR, Novi Pazar bb, tel. +381 (0)20 318-354
- NOVI SAD, Bulevar Jaše Tomića 6, tel. +381 (0)21 444-021
- PIROT, Trg Republike bb, tel. +381 (0)10 332-548
- POŽAREVAC, Moše Pijade bb, tel. +381 (0)12 221-544
- SOKOBANJA, Miladina Živanovića bb, tel. +381 (0)18 830-946
- SOMBOR, Staparski put bb, tel. +381 (0)25 441-166
- SUBOTICA, Senćanski put 5, tel. +381 (0)24 555-566
- UŽICE, Mihajla Pupina 1, tel. +381 (0)31 521-765
- ŠABAC, Kralja Milutina 3, tel. +381 (0)15 334-065