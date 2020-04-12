Cost-Effective Home Improvements That Really Make the Difference – 2020 Guide

If you fancy a bit of a change when it comes to your home, don’t make the mistake of thinking you need to spend your entire life savings to really make a difference. Sometimes, even spending a little bit of cash or just some time on your home can be what you need. Here we have listed some home improvements that you can make that could change the way your home looks, without costing you an arm and a leg.

Get Decluttering

The first thing you may want to do is declutter your home and get rid of things that you no longer need. There will no doubt be things that you don’t use anymore that could be of huge use to someone else. Once you have gone through, why not look at selling them online. You could make use of the likes of Facebook Marketplace to get buyers. That way, you will also maybe have some extra cash to splash on those home improvements as well as have a blank canvas to get inspiration from.

Get New Wood Flooring

There is no doubt that flooring can make a massive impact on how your home looks – and can be a huge indicator as to how you choose to decorate the rest of your house. The beauty of wood flooring is also that it can be customised easily. I.e you can purchase new rugs etc depending on your mood that will change the entire look and feel of a room. There are lots of different options these days in terms of cost and material, so you can be sure to find a beautiful finish without straying from your budget. Be sure to choose reputable wood flooring suppliers such as www.woodfloorwarehouse.co.uk to make sure that you are purchasing a high-quality product that will stand the test of time.

A Nice Lick of Paint

A fresh coat of paint, or a new colour can completely transform the look and feel of a room. Have a look at colour palettes and see if there is anything that takes your fancy and have a think as to how it would go with the rest of the décor. Also bear in mind that there is a psychology that comes with colours. For example, if you are trying to create a sense of calm in a bathroom for example – then you might want to look at green or blue, or if you have a home office and want to make sure you are getting creative – then red or yellow could be a way to go. Rather than painting an entire room, you may want to choose a feature wall that can really make a statement.

New Curtains to Dress up a Room

When you are in a room, your eyes are naturally drawn to the window. If a window is properly dressed – it can make a massive difference to the whole room. You can also get curtains of varying cost and quality depending on whether or not you want to change them intermittently – or you want curtains that will last a long time. You can also use the same colour and material for other accessories such as cushions or rugs.

DIY Jobs that Need Done

There will no doubt be things that need done around the house that you just haven’t managed to get around to doing yet. These little things can make all the difference – and will give you a sense of achievement when they are all done. It could be that there is a cupboard that is a little uneven, or maybe some wallpaper that is a little torn. If you are in the mood for a proper DIY project, you could also look at building shelves or other storage solutions to declutter your home.

Upcycle Pieces of Furniture

It could be that you have high-quality pieces of furniture that you could give a little bit of a makeover to make them look as good as new and fit in with any new décor you have decided on. This means you don’t need to spend a fortune buying new items – and make the most of what you have. Alternatively, you could see a nice vintage piece in a store that you could get for much cheaper and upcycle. There is a little planning involved to ensure you have everything you need to do the job. Not only can this be a saving, but it can be a fun project for you to work on.

Spruce up your Garden

Your garden can be an underused part of your home – and if you have the right space can be great for entertaining. It could be that you need to paint a fence, update some of your garden furniture and maintain your garden. If you fancy it, you can also do a spot of gardening that can transform the way it looks. You can get some pot plants, or you could even go all out and create a greenhouse. Before you start any of that though, it’s always a good idea to get rid of any bits and bobs that are lying around that you don’t need to give you a clear path to use your imagination.

Wrap your Kitchen

Instead of spending thousands of pounds buying a brand-new kitchen fitted – there are much more cost-effective options these days. Have you ever heard of kitchen wrapping? This is a great way of giving your kitchen a whole new look. The great thing about it is that it allows you lots of customisation. There are lots of different options – and if you purchase accessories to go with it, that new room could look amazing.

If you are looking for a bit of a change, and are on a bit of a budget, hopefully these ideas will put you on the right track.